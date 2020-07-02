Shares of F5 Networks Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Communications Equipment Industry (FFIV, IDCC, ANET, PANW, MSI)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
F5 Networks ranks highest with a FCF per share of $10.93. Interdigital Inc is next with a FCF per share of $9.07. Arista Networks ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $8.53.
Palo Alto Networ follows with a FCF per share of $7.78, and Motorola Solutio rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.87.
