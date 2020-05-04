Shares of Ezcorp Inc-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Consumer Finance Industry (EZPW, PRAA, AXP, GDOT, ECPG)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Pra Group Inc is next with a a beta of 0.9. American Express ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

Green Dot Corp-A follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Encore Capital G rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

