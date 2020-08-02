Shares of Ezcorp Inc-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (EZPW, GDOT, ENVA, ECPG, PRAA)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ezcorp Inc-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 59.7%. Following is Green Dot Corp-A with a EBITDA growth of 52.8%. Enova Internatio ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 36.7%.

Encore Capital G follows with a EBITDA growth of 33.5%, and Pra Group Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 28.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ezcorp Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ezcorp Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.