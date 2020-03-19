Shares of Extra Space Stor Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (EXR , EQIX , DLR , LSI , NSA )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks first with a gain of 4.34%; Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX ) ranks second with a loss of 0.53%; and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) ranks third with a loss of 0.65%.

Life Storage Inc (:LSI ) follows with a loss of 1.41% and National Storage (NYSE:NSA ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.20%.

