Shares of Express Scripts Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Services Industry (ESRX, DPLO, CVS, MD, PINC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Express Scripts ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.8 million. Diplomat Pharmac is next with a an RPE of $2.2 million. Cvs Health Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.

Mednax Inc follows with a an RPE of $865,000, and Premier Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $679,000.

