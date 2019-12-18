Shares of Evolent Health-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry (EVH, CSLT, MDRX, CPSI, HSTM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Evolent Health-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Castlight Heal-B is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.83. Allscripts Healt ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.59.

Computer Program follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.56, and Healthstream Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.02.

