Shares of Evolent Health-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Health Care Technology Industry (EVH, CSLT, MDRX, CPSI, HSTM)

Written on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:20am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Evolent Health-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Castlight Heal-B is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.83. Allscripts Healt ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.59.

Computer Program follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.56, and Healthstream Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Healthstream Inc on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Healthstream Inc have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Healthstream Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): EVH CSLT MDRX CPSI

