Shares of Evertec Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (EVTC, BKI, PAYX, V, SQ)
Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Evertec Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.75. Black Knight Inc is next with a sales per share of $7.77. Paychex Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.21.
Visa Inc-Class A follows with a sales per share of $9.32, and Square Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $9.47.
