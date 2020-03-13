Shares of Evertec Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (EVTC, BKI, PAYX, V, SQ)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Evertec Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $5.75. Black Knight Inc is next with a sales per share of $7.77. Paychex Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $9.21.

Visa Inc-Class A follows with a sales per share of $9.32, and Square Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $9.47.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Evertec Inc and will alert subscribers who have EVTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.