Shares of Eversource Energ Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (ES , DUK , SO , PNW , NEE )

Below are the top five companies in the Electric Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks first with a gain of 6.65%; Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) ranks second with a gain of 6.53%; and Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks third with a gain of 6.10%.

Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW ) follows with a gain of 5.80% and Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.66%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eversource Energ and will alert subscribers who have ES in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.