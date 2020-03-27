Shares of Eversource Energ Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (ES , AEP , SO , NEE , ETR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks first with a gain of 14.41%; American Electri (NYSE:AEP ) ranks second with a gain of 11.61%; and Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks third with a gain of 11.47%.

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) follows with a gain of 9.91% and Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.71%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Eversource Energ on March 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.93. Since that call, shares of Eversource Energ have fallen 18.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.