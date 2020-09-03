Shares of Everi Holdings Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (EVRI , PENN , LVS , BYD , CZR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Casinos & Gaming industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI ) ranks first with a gain of 5.79%; Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN ) ranks second with a gain of 4.64%; and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS ) ranks third with a loss of 0.15%.

Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD ) follows with a loss of 0.53% and Caesars Entertai (NASDAQ:CZR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.98%.

