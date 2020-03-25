Shares of Etsy Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (ETSY , MTCH , GRUB , NEWR , NTNX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks first with a gain of 17.23%; Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH ) ranks second with a gain of 16.26%; and Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) ranks third with a gain of 15.20%.

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR ) follows with a gain of 12.18% and Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.95%.

