Shares of Ethan Allen Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Home Furnishings Industry (ETH, LEG, LZB, BSET, TPX)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Ethan Allen ranks lowest with a sales per share of $27.48. Leggett & Platt is next with a sales per share of $29.58. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $32.73.
Bassett Furn follows with a sales per share of $42.77, and Tempur Sealy Int rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $49.55.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ethan Allen and will alert subscribers who have ETH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales per share ethan allen leggett & platt la-z-boy inc bassett furn tempur sealy int