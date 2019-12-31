Shares of Ethan Allen Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Home Furnishings Industry (ETH, LZB, TPX, MHK, BSET)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Ethan Allen ranks highest with a EPS growth of 20,149.3%. La-Z-Boy Inc is next with a EPS growth of 4,342.3%. Tempur Sealy Int ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,790.1%.
Mohawk Inds follows with a EPS growth of 3,240.9%, and Bassett Furn rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,580.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tempur Sealy Int on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Tempur Sealy Int have risen 11.9%. We continue to monitor Tempur Sealy Int for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest eps growth ethan allen la-z-boy inc tempur sealy int mohawk inds bassett furn