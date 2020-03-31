Shares of Ethan Allen Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Home Furnishings Industry (ETH, LZB, TPX, MHK, BSET)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Ethan Allen ranks highest with a EPS growth of 20,149.3%. La-Z-Boy Inc is next with a EPS growth of 4,342.3%. Tempur Sealy Int ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,790.1%.
Mohawk Inds follows with a EPS growth of 3,240.9%, and Bassett Furn rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,580.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bassett Furn on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.64. Since that call, shares of Bassett Furn have fallen 56.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
