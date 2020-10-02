Shares of Estee Lauder Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Personal Products Industry (EL, REV, EPC, NATR, COTY)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Estee Lauder ranks lowest with a an RPE of $289,000. Following is Revlon Inc-A with a an RPE of $341,000. Edgewell Persona ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $380,000.
Nature'S Sunshne follows with a an RPE of $380,000, and Coty Inc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $425,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Estee Lauder and will alert subscribers who have EL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee Estee Lauder revlon inc-a edgewell persona nature's sunshne coty inc-cl a