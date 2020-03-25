Shares of Estee Lauder Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Personal Products Industry (EL, IPAR, MED, USNA, HLF)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Estee Lauder ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%. Following is Inter Parfums with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%. Medifast Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%.

Usana Health Sci follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.5%, and Herbalife Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 10.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Inter Parfums on November 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $70.79. Since that call, shares of Inter Parfums have fallen 46.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.