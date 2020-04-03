Shares of Essex Property Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Residential REITs Industry (ESS, AVB, MAA, SUI, ELS)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Essex Property ranks highest with a sales per share of $20.86. Avalonbay Commun is next with a sales per share of $15.94. Mid-America Apar ranks third highest with a sales per share of $13.54.

Sun Communities follows with a sales per share of $12.96, and Equity Lifestyle rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.63.

