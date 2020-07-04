Shares of Essent Group Ltd Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (ESNT , RDN , WD , FBC , NMIH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT ) ranks first with a gain of 15.41%; Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN ) ranks second with a gain of 13.09%; and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD ) ranks third with a gain of 13.00%.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC ) follows with a gain of 11.97% and Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.38%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Flagstar Bancorp on January 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.56. Since that call, shares of Flagstar Bancorp have fallen 52.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.