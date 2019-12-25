Shares of Essendant Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ESND, ARC, MSA, SCS, HNI)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Essendant Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Arc Document Sol is next with a an earnings yield of 3.1%. Msa Safety Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%.

Steelcase Inc-A follows with a an earnings yield of 3.6%, and Hni Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.

