Shares of Esco Tech Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (ESE , KMT , HSC , PRLB , FLS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Esco Tech Inc (NYSE:ESE ) ranks first with a gain of 6.83%; Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT ) ranks second with a gain of 4.63%; and Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC ) ranks third with a gain of 4.05%.

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB ) follows with a gain of 3.72% and Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.72%.

