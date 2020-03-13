Shares of Equity Commonwea Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Office REITs Industry (EQC , DEA , CLI , OFC , PGRE )

We looked at the Office REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Equity Commonwea (NYSE:EQC ) ranks first with a loss of 0.51%; Easterly Governm (NYSE:DEA ) ranks second with a loss of 4.07%; and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI ) ranks third with a loss of 7.30%.

Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC ) follows with a loss of 7.81% and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 8.12%.

