Shares of Eplus Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Technology Distributors Industry (PLUS, SYX, SNX, SCSC, AXE)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Eplus Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.98. Following is Systemax Inc with a FCF per share of $1.16. Synnex Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $2.00.
Scansource Inc follows with a FCF per share of $3.40, and Anixter Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.25.
