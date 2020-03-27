Shares of Entravision Co-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Broadcasting Industry (EVC, TSQ, TGNA, DISCK, SALM)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Entravision Co-A ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Townsquare Med-A is next with a a beta of 1.4. Tegna Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Discovery Comm-C follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Salem Media Grou rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Townsquare Med-A on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $8.63. Since that call, shares of Townsquare Med-A have fallen 44.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.