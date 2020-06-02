Shares of Entercom Comm-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Broadcasting Industry (ETM, DISCA, DISCK, TSQ, SSP)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Entercom Comm-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 33.9. Discovery Comm-A is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 22.2. Discovery Comm-C ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 22.2.

Townsquare Med-A follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 15.6, and Ew Scripps-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.9.

