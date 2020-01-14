Shares of Enpro Industries Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Industrial Machinery Industry (NPO, GGG, ITW, NNBR, BRSS)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Enpro Industries ranks highest with a ROE of 8,643.3%. Following is Graco Inc with a ROE of 4,283.6%. Illinois Tool Wo ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,167.8%.

Nn Inc follows with a ROE of 3,929.4%, and Global Brass & C rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,780.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Global Brass & C on January 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Global Brass & C have risen 59.6%. We continue to monitor Global Brass & C for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.