Shares of Enova Internatio Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry (ENVA , SC , SYF , DFS , ALLY )

Below are the top five companies in the Consumer Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA ) ranks first with a gain of 5.84%; Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.80%; and Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF ) ranks third with a gain of 1.47%.

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS ) follows with a gain of 0.90% and Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.62%.

