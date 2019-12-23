Shares of Enova Internatio Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Consumer Finance Industry (ENVA , EZPW , LC , SYF , AXP )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Consumer Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.07%; Ezcorp Inc-A (NASDAQ:EZPW ) ranks second with a gain of 1.03%; and Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.97%.

Synchrony Financ (NYSE:SYF ) follows with a gain of 0.82% and American Express (NYSE:AXP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.75%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Express on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $118.99. Since that recommendation, shares of American Express have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor American Express for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.