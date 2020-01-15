Shares of Ennis Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Commercial Printing Industry (EBF, INWK, BRC, DLX, LABL)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Ennis Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $14.59. Innerworkings In is next with a sales per share of $21.10. Brady Corp - A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $22.23.

Deluxe Corp follows with a sales per share of $41.00, and Multi-Color Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $62.03.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Deluxe Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Deluxe Corp in search of a potential trend change.