Shares of Engility Holding Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (EGL, TGI, SPA, VEC, WAIR)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.04. Triumph Group is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.41. Sparton Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48.

Vectrus Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48, and Wesco Aircraft H rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.74.

