Shares of Engility Holding Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (EGL, HII, TGI, SPR, AIR)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.00. Huntington Ingal is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Triumph Group ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Spirit Aerosys-A follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Aar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

