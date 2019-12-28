Shares of Endologix Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ELGX, ALR, QDEL, CERS, MMSI)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Endologix Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 300.4. Alere Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 264.1. Quidel Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 170.6.
Cerus Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 91.3, and Merit Medical rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 41.2.
