Shares of Endologix Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ELGX, ALR, QDEL, CERS, MMSI)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Endologix Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.77. Alere Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.24. Quidel Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.43.
Cerus Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.20, and Merit Medical rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.05.
