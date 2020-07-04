MySmarTrend
Shares of Emcor Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Construction & Engineering Industry (EME, VMI, ACM, JEC, TPC)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:11am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Emcor Group Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.59. Valmont Inds is next with a FCF per share of $4.02. Aecom ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.92.

Jacobs Engin Grp follows with a FCF per share of $3.83, and Tutor Perini Cor rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.68.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tutor Perini Cor on March 19th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Tutor Perini Cor have risen 7.5%. We continue to monitor Tutor Perini Cor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

