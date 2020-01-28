Shares of Electro Sci Inds Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (ESIO, CGNX, FIT, COHR, TRMB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Electro Sci Inds ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Cognex Corp with a a beta of 1.4. Fitbit Inc - A ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Coherent Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Trimble Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

