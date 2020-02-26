MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Elec For Imaging Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (EFII, AAPL, HPE, NTAP, HPQ)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:52am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Elec For Imaging ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Following is Apple Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.6%. Hewlett Packa ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.9%.

Netapp Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 5.7%, and Hp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Elec For Imaging on January 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $25.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Elec For Imaging have risen 46.0%. We continue to monitor Elec For Imaging for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest earnings yield elec for imaging apple inc hewlett packa netapp inc hp inc

Ticker(s): EFII AAPL HPE NTAP HPQ

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.