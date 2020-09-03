Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, AON, BRO, MMC, AJG)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Ehealth Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $126,000. Aon Plc is next with a an RPE of $214,000. Brown & Brown ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $226,000.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a an RPE of $227,000, and Arthur J Gallagh rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $246,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ehealth Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ehealth Inc in search of a potential trend change.