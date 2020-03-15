Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, BRO, AJG, MMC, AON)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Ehealth Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,160.5%. Brown & Brown is next with a ROE of 1,597.2%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,665.9%.
Marsh & Mclennan follows with a ROE of 2,229.1%, and Aon Plc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,766.2%.
