Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, BRO, AJG, MMC, AON)

Written on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 5:31am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Ehealth Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,160.5%. Brown & Brown is next with a ROE of 1,597.2%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,665.9%.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a ROE of 2,229.1%, and Aon Plc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 2,766.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marsh & Mclennan on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $113.63. Since that call, shares of Marsh & Mclennan have fallen 13.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

