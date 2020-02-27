Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, BRO, AJG, AON, MMC)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ehealth Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.7%. Following is Brown & Brown with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%.

Aon Plc follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%, and Marsh & Mclennan rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Aon Plc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Aon Plc in search of a potential trend change.