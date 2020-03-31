Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH , MMC , BRO , AJG , AON )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH ) ranks first with a gain of 5.50%; Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC ) ranks second with a gain of 4.80%; and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO ) ranks third with a gain of 3.81%.

Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG ) follows with a gain of 3.77% and Aon Plc (NYSE:AON ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.39%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aon Plc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $224.82. Since that call, shares of Aon Plc have fallen 26.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.