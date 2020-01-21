Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH , MMC , AON , BRO , AJG )

We looked at the Insurance Brokers industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH ) ranks first with a gain of 4.46%; Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.18%; and Aon Plc (NYSE:AON ) ranks third with a gain of 0.81%.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO ) follows with a gain of 0.71% and Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.42%.

