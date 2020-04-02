Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, AON, AJG, MMC, BRO)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 68.0%. Aon Plc is next with a future earnings growth of 13.6%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 11.4%.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a future earnings growth of 10.1%, and Brown & Brown rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 7.2%.

