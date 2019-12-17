Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, BRO, AJG, MMC, AON)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 70.91. Following is Brown & Brown with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.47. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.49.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.11, and Aon Plc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.36.

