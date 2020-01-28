Shares of Ehealth Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Insurance Brokers Industry (EHTH, AJG, AON, MMC, BRO)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Arthur J Gallagh with a a beta of 1.1. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Brown & Brown rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

