Shares of Edison Intl Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Electric Utilities Industry (EIX, NEE, ETR, WR, HE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Edison Intl ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 515.2%. Nextera Energy is next with a EPS growth of 858.2%. Entergy Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,012.4%.

Westar Energy In follows with a EPS growth of 1,652.5%, and Hawaiian Elec rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,363.6%.

