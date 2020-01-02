Shares of Edgewell Persona Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Personal Products Industry (EPC, NUS, EL, IPAR, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Edgewell Persona ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.6%. Following is Nu Skin Enterp-A with a future earnings growth of 11.5%. Estee Lauder ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 12.4%.

Inter Parfums follows with a future earnings growth of 13.5%, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 14.4%.

