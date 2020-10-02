Shares of Edgewell Persona Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (EPC)

Shares of Edgewell Persona are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -22.2% to $37.26. Approximately 859,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 647,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Edgewell Persona and will alert subscribers who have EPC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Edgewell Persona share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.55 and a 52-week low of $25.43 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $30.48 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.07% lower and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.