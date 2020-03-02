Shares of Edgewell Persona Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (EPC)

Shares of Edgewell Persona are trading down -8.6% to $28.04 today on above average volume. Today's volume of 605,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 532,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Edgewell Persona share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.58 and a high of $46.55 and are now at $25.82, 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.