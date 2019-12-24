Shares of Echo Global Logi Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (ECHO, AAWW, RLGT, HUBG, XPO)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Echo Global Logi ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26. Following is Atlas Air Worldw with a a price to sales ratio of 0.30. Radiant Logistic ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.33.

Hub Group-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.40, and Xpo Logistics In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.58.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Atlas Air Worldw on November 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Atlas Air Worldw have risen 3.8%. We continue to monitor Atlas Air Worldw for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.