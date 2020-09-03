MySmarTrend
Shares of Ebix Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (EBIX , ACIW , CTXS , MANH , RP )

We looked at the Application Software industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX ) ranks first with a gain of 7.29%; Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW ) ranks second with a gain of 1.29%; and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.25%.

Manhattan Assoc (NASDAQ:MANH ) follows with a gain of 0.67% and Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.78%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ebix Inc and will alert subscribers who have EBIX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

